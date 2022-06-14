Covid Malaga Malaga hospitals report only three patients with Covid in an intensive care unit The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health has recorded 634 new coronavirus cases in the province, three deaths and 817 people who have recovered from the infection in the last four days

Hospitals across Malaga province have only have three patients with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), which is the lowest figure in a long time. In the Junta de Andalucía's update released this Tuesday, 14 June, by the Ministry of Health and Families, it is reported that 94 patients remain admitted to the wards in Malaga hospitals with an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 (one more than four days ago), of which three are in an ICU (two fewer than on Friday).

In Andalucía as a whole, there are 498 people hospitalised with coronavirus (20 less than last Friday), of which 25 are an intensive care unit (four fewer than 96 hours earlier).

Although experts predict an increase in coronavirus cases this summer, due to the great movement of people that is expected, associated with holidays, fairs and leisure activities planned throughout July, August and September, the high volume of the population with the complete vaccination schedule and the natural immunity that comes from having recovered from the disease, mean that the Covid situation is under control. However, the health authorities remind that care must be maintained to stop Covid outbreaks, especially in the face of the arrival of possible variants that escape the immunity offered by the vaccines.

In today's update the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health has also confirmed 693 new infections in Malaga province in the last four days, three deaths of patients suffering from an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 and 817 people who have recovered from the disease. In the Andalusian region, some 2,454 positives have been registered, 33 deaths and 4,510 recovered. Among those over 60 years of age, the incidence rate of Covid in Andaluca is 272.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the lowest rate in Spain.