Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of one of the last joint protests by the agricultural sector. SUR
Malaga farmers to join huge demonstration to protest stricter EU agricultural policies
Agriculture

Malaga farmers to join huge demonstration to protest stricter EU agricultural policies

The new requirements from Brussles come at a difficult time for the sector in the province due to the drought and other factors such as rising costs

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 14:33

Compartir

Farmers in Malaga province are set to join a large demonstration called for 5 September in Cordoba to protest against the increasingly strict requirements set by the European Union. It comes during very difficult times for the sector due to the drought and other factors such as rising costs.

The main agricultural associations in Malaga province – Asaja, COAG, UPA – and Cooperativas Agroalimentarias agreed on Tuesday to support the demonstration. It will be the first such street gathering of the autumn which, according to sources in the sector, will be marked by protest actions.

The 5 September mass protest coincides with a summit of EU agriculture ministers. According to the farmers, climate and food security policies are putting thousands of families who make a living from farming at risk. They say that the vast majority of the ministers are "totally out of touch" with day-to-day reality.

One farmer who runs a pig farm in the province said: "We are inspected all the time and no matter how well you have everything, it is never enough."

According to Eurostat data, the Andalusian agri-food sector has been enduring two years of rising prices for fertilisers, phytosanitary products, plastics, diesel and electricity, which has led to an increase in production costs of more than 35% in 2022. Although this rise has translated into an increase in the value of foodstuffs at source (over 25%), farmers and stockbreeders are being squeezed from all sides, with many leaving the sector.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol hotels set to close August with occupancy rate close to the record-breaking month in 2019
  2. 2 Residents of two Costa del Sol villages resume fight to get back their beaches
  3. 3 Watch as more than 30 loggerhead turtles hatch on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Paddle board surfer and a family member who was trying to help her rescued from sea in Estepona
  5. 5 Fear of water shortages slows the cultivation of vegetables and planting of second crops in the province
  6. 6 Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in church in Andalucía and goes on hunger strike
  7. 7 Man arrested for filming naked children using showers on Estepona beach
  8. 8 New hypermarket opening soon to create 140 jobs in La Cala de Mijas
  9. 9 Douglas Days festival in Teba hailed 'a great success'
  10. 10 Benalmádena auditorium to host night of orthodox flamenco

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad