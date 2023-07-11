Malaga company launches device that allows any existing air-conditioning system to be controlled from mobile phone app Airzone claims its device helps deliver savings of 25-30% in electricity consumption associated with air-conditioning. "Given its low cost, the return on investment is fast," said the company

A Malaga company has developed an energy-saving air-conditioning device that can be controlled by an app on a mobile phone. Airzone specialises in climate control, and since the pandemic has seen its sales grow by 20% thanks to the boom in demand for devices which, like its own, enable it to control and reduce its electricity bills.

This sales boom will lead the company, founded by Antonio Mediato, to reach an important milestone this year: the 100-million-euro turnover. Last year it came close, achieving a 92-million turnover.

The forecast for this year is to reach 110 million. It will consolidate Airzone as the largest local company on Málaga TechPark in the lead up to when it opens its new factory as it will double its production.

Airzone has not just jumped on the energy saving bandwagon recently. Since its inception in 1997, its products have always focused on maximising the efficiency of air-conditioning equipment. Then the company entered the home automation market. It became a key player in the industry, being able to connect machines to the internet and digital services. Airzone has agreements with Daikin, Mitsubishi as well as technology providers such as Google, Amazon or Apple.

This connection of air-conditioning machines with the digital world opened up new possibilities such as the user being able to control the air-conditioning from their mobile phone. Airzone's latest launch, Aidoo Wifi, an affordable device (150 euros) can be connected to existing air-conditioning equipment to enable remote control from an app.

It has, of course, focused on saving on air-conditioning bills in summer. "We have carried out an ambitious advertising campaign in Spain, France and Italy, including advertisements on mass media such as buses and the metro, and it is getting a lot of exposure," Mediato said.

Airzone claims its device helps deliver savings of 25-30% in electricity consumption associated with air-conditioning. "Given its low cost, the return on investment is fast," said Airzone's president. With Aidoo, each user's mobile phone becomes a remote control from which the device can be controlled from anywhere. "This avoids carelessness or abuse, which can be very costly."

The device can also be used on equipment that is up to 15 or 20 years old and is compatible with 90 different brands, he added.

Holiday home owners can monitor guests' air-conditioning use

One of the most common traits by travellers when they go on holiday is leaving the air-conditioning or heating on all day even when out of the room or flat. But Aidoo Wifi, Airzone's device, can combat energy wastage in tourist accommodation.

Mediato said holiday home owners can monitor and if necessary put a stop to the misuse of air conditioning by guests, for example, by setting a minimum comfort temperature that cannot be lowered, or by programming the air conditioning to switch to economy mode if people are not present.