Young woman seriously injured after leaping from runaway car in Malaga after driver 'fails to apply handbrake properly'

A young woman remains admitted to Malaga's Hospital Regional after suffering a serious head injury when she jumped from a moving car in the city. The incident happened in the Gibralfaro castle area last weekend and was apparently caused by the driver, who allegedly failed to apply the handbrake correctly before stepping out of the vehicle to run some errands.

The police investigation has found that the pair stopped at the Parador de Gibralfaro and the woman remained alone in the car. Without the handbrake properly engaged, the car started to roll down the slope and gain speed. The woman in the passenger seat could not stop the vehicle, which forced her to jump out of it in order to avoid potentially fatal injuries if the car plunged down the steep hillside.

When the driver returned to the scene, he found his female passenger unconscious on the ground, having sustained serious head trauma. The car had been stopped by the kerb some 30 metres from where he had left it, before it could have plunged down the hillside.

The emergency services rushed the woman to hospital, where her condition is still very serious.

Tests showed the driver had alcohol in his system. Although the exact level has not been revealed, police officers are investigating him for recklessness.