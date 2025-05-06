Pregnant woman arrested for throwing urine sample in nurse's face at Malaga health centre

SUR Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 15:16 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested a young woman, 18, for allegedly attacking a nurse at a health centre in Malaga city. The female, who had gone to the clinic to undergo medical tests, threw a sample of urine in the nurse's face and lunged at her with the intention of attacking her. The security staff on the premises prevented any further aggression.

The incident happened at the La Roca health centre last Friday morning. "It was 9am when a young woman was about to undergo a pregnancy control test. She was apparently upset with the time she had to wait. To the surprise of the other people who were in the waiting room, the girl began to hurl insults at a nurse who was attending her," read a statement issued by the National Police.

According to the police report, "far from desisting from her aggressive and defiant attitude, the young woman threw a sample of urine in the nurse's face, soaking her. She even lunged at the employee with the intention of attacking her, but was stopped by the centre’s security guards, who called the 091 emergency number," said the note.

National Police officers arrested the young woman at the scene and charged her for her suspected involvement in an assault against health personnel. The parties involved - she and the nurse, who testified to the police - were summoned to court the same afternoon for a speedy trial.