Two women who ran up a 3,000 euro bill in luxury Costa hotel scarper without paying They have now been arrested for fraud, after staying for three nights in one of the best rooms at the Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga

They had a lovely three-night stay in one of the best rooms at the luxurious Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga, and made full use of all the facilities including the restaurant, spa, room service and minibar. The only thing they didn’t do was pay for it.

The 54-year-old Spanish woman and her Argentinian companion, 57, arrived on 12 December and stayed in a deluxe sea view suite, costing 375 euros a night. Their total bill came to 2,759.50 euros but they left without paying, and also left a car in the hotel car park.

The police used the details they had given when they checked in to the hotel to track them down, and arrested the older of the two women on 19 January; she was living in Spain illegally. She has been charged with fraud and resisting arrest. The other woman was detained a few days later, on 25 January.