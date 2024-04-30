Woman injured after falling tree branch strikes her on the head in Malaga city

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 18:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 57-year-old woman was injured when a tree branch fell on her in Calle Don Juan de Austria in Malaga city, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at 1.50pm this Tuesday, 30 April. According to several eyewitnesses, the detached tree branch hit the woman hard and she began bleeding from the head. The victim was assisted by the medical staff at the scene of the accident and was later transferred to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga in the city.

Local Police officers and health emergency ambulance staff attended the incident and Malaga fire brigade crews cleared away the debris from the tree.