File image. SUR
Woman injured after falling tree branch strikes her on the head in Malaga city
112 incident

The accident happened in Calle Don Juan de Austria this Tuesday afternoon and the 57-year-old was transferred to hospital

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 18:58

A 57-year-old woman was injured when a tree branch fell on her in Calle Don Juan de Austria in Malaga city, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at 1.50pm this Tuesday, 30 April. According to several eyewitnesses, the detached tree branch hit the woman hard and she began bleeding from the head. The victim was assisted by the medical staff at the scene of the accident and was later transferred to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga in the city.

Local Police officers and health emergency ambulance staff attended the incident and Malaga fire brigade crews cleared away the debris from the tree.

