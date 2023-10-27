Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Woman arrested in Malaga after X-ray revealed she had 15 hashish pellets inside her
Crime

Woman arrested in Malaga after X-ray revealed she had 15 hashish pellets inside her

The 63-year-old made her own way to hospital after allegedly ingesting the drugs and then experiencing severe pain in her stomach

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 17:50

A woman who was admitted to a hospital in Malaga with severe pains in her abdominal area has been arrested after an X-ray revealed she was carrying 15 hashish pellets inside her body.

National Police officers were called to the hospital in Malaga city on Saturday 21 October about 6.15pm after the results were confirmed by medical staff.

It is believed the 63-year-old ingested the pellets under circumstances that are still under investigation. She felt unwell afterwards and decided to make her own way to a hospital.

