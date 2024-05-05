Who is the owner of Moonrise, the opulent 220m dollar megayacht docked in Malaga this weekend?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 5 May 2024, 09:02 | Updated 09:15h. Compartir Copiar enlace

This weekend, Malaga port has welcomed a new megayacht in the waters of its marina for luxury vessels. Moonrise is a symbol of luxury and engineering skill and has been moored for several days in the area alongside Muelle Uno of the city's port. The craft is some 100 metres long and has a beam of 16 metres. Its owner is the multimillionaire and philanthropist of Ukrainian origin Jan Koum, best known for being the co-founder of the WhatsApp messaging application.

The vessel, built in 2020, has capacity for 32 crew and can accommodate 16 passengers in eight luxurious double cabins. Its interiors were designed by Rémi Tessier Design, a studio characterised by modern and welcoming environments. The maximum cruising speed is 19.5 knots (36.1 kilometres per hour). Its value? A whopping 220 million dollars.

Migue Fernández

Moonrise - flying the flag of the Cayman Islands - is an elegant nautical masterpiece bearing the stamp of the reputable Dutch shipyard Feadship. To date, it holds the record of the largest superyacht by length ever built in the Netherlands. It is notable for its exterior lines, with extensive use of glass, grey hull, dark glass, four decks and a modern vertical bow designed by Studio De Voogt.

Among its main features, it has a helipad at the bow and a platform at the stern for launching water sports. Its extremely silent character is another of its assets, with noise and vibration attenuation standards for the comfort of its crew. ln short, a real jewel which can currently be seen in Malaga.