Where and when to see the Patrulla Águila display team of the Spanish Air Force perform free show in Malaga Seven pilots in their C-101 aircraft will paint Spain's national flag in the sky as part of the team's daring aerobatics show this weekend

Raquel Merino Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The complete formation of CASA C-101 aircraft of the Patrulla Águila display team of the Spanish Air Force will fly over Malaga city this Saturday, 25 March, drawing the Spanish flagin the skies in all its colourful glory. This will be the culmination of a full display, which the group only performs rarely, and it will include daring aerial manoeuvres.

There will be seven planes taking part in this show, included in the Marca Sport Weekend; first in a joint overflight performing various aerobatic manoeuvres with different types of formation, to then move on to a more dynamic phase in which the formation is broken up and the planes separate into three groups: the solo, pair, and rhombus.

Ampliar Pilots who will participate in the flying exhibition. Facebook Ejército del Aire

The aerial display will take place at around 2pm on La Malagueta beach and will also be visible from the Muelle Uno quay. At the waterside location, a member of the display team will explain the different manoeuvres and formations being carried out by pilots, over a loudspeaker.

The show will last for half an hour and there will be up to 10 formations made up of all the planes, with descriptive names such as eagle, wedge, delta and blackbird, among others, and more than 20 manoeuvres, with names such as heart, crossing the rhombus, looping in poker, T-pass and blackbird pass.