When are the major shops and retail parks in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol open at Easter?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 10:02 Compartir

Easter is coming and with it, holidays for many. This will not be the case for workers in the commerce sector in Malaga province though, according to the calendar approved by the Andalusian trade council for this year. According to what was agreed, in 2025, 16 public holidays will be authorised, including Maundy Thursday (17 April). In addition to this, municipalities declared as a 'Zona de Gran Afluencia Turística' (zone of great tourist influence) - as is the case of the Malaga city - will be able to open throughout Holy Week, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, both included. In this way, as was the case last year and also the year before, it will be possible to go shopping in the capital of the Costa del Sol and many parts of the province, including Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas and Manilva, during the whole of Holy Week.

In Malaga city, both the retail and hospitality areas of the Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga shopping centres, as well as the Málaga Nostrum shopping park, will be open to the public. El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno will also be open to the public. Shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether or not to open on these special days.

Across the province, the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) are also authorised to open throughout Holy Week.