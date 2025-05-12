What does the weather have in store in Spain today?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 12 May 2025, 09:33 | Updated 09:48h. Compartir

May is approaching its halfway point, and it is also going to be noticeable in the thermometers. This Monday the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a generalised rise in temperatures throughout Spain, and Malaga and the Costa del Sol will not escape this trend. In fact, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 25C (with a minimum of 16) on 12 May and the whole province will exceed 20 degrees, with the exception of Ronda, which will stay at 19C (and will see a minimum of 8 degrees).

The highest temperature is expected in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, where the mercury is expected to reach 26C. The forecast for this day is for light cloudy skies, with clouds in the mountains during the day. Winds will blow lightly from the west, becoming moderate on the coast in the afternoon. Temperatures will show slight changes with respect to the last few days, and will be somewhat higher.

Rest of Spain

Across the rest of Spain, according to Europa Press, the outlook will be similar. Maximum temperatures will also increase slightly in general, and an increase in stability is also forecast for the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, with the anticyclone extending from the west and leaving a predominance of lightly cloudy or clear skies. Only in the northwest of the country is a cloudy atmosphere forecast, with a tendency to become overcast throughout the day due to the approach of a front that will leave precipitation and occasional thunderstorms in the northwest third of the peninsula, which may be locally heavy in the west of Galicia, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

In the afternoon there will be cloudiness will evolve in most of the country, with showers accompanied by thunderstorms that could be locally heavy in the Pyrenees, pre-coastal areas of the northeast and in the north of the Balearic archipelago, without ruling out rainfall in areas of the central north of the peninsula and in mountainous areas of the southeast. In fact, the Aemet indicates as significant phenomena for this Monday the possible showers with locally heavy storms in the Pyrenees, pre-coastal areas of the northeast and points of the Balearic Islands in the afternoon. The Balearic Islands will see yellow weather warnings activated for rain and storms. Light snow is possible in the Pyrenees above 1,800 - 2,000 metres. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies or with cloudy intervals and probability of scattered showers in the islands of greater relief, more abundant the further west.

The wind will blow from the west on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands, generally light in inland areas and moderate on the coasts, with possible strong intervals in the Cantabrian Sea and with a tendency to turn north and east in the Balearic Islands and on the eastern coast of the peninsula. There will be a moderate north wind in the Canary Islands.