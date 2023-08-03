Watch as strong gust of wind forces passenger plane landing at Malaga Airport to be aborted A video that has gone viral captured the moment the wind suddenly changed direction just as the Norwegian pilot was about to land on the Costa del Sol airfield's second runway

An exhibition of skillful flying by a Norwegian airline pilot and close coordination with the control tower at Malaga Airport, meant that passengers on a flight from Trondheim (Norway), that was due to land yesterday at 3.30pm, eventually landed safely after the crew was forced to abort the aircraft's initial landing.

A sudden change in the wind direction, with strong gusts blowing, forced the landing attempt to be aborted at the last minute, just as the aircraft was skimming the runway. The flight crew powered up the engines and the aircraft took to the sky again, a manoeuvre that actually happens quite frequently, although on this occasion it has gone viral thanks to a video shared on social media networks by the meteorological website meteo365.

Ufff - Difficult wind conditions - #Norwegian Air Flight from #Trondheim to #Malaga with go-around - Great reaction from the pilot - Live Weather Cams - https://t.co/YUklIhKJ8u pic.twitter.com/rUQsa6oZIt — meteo365.es (@meteo365_es) August 2, 2023

«We were operating with a light easterly breeze that allowed us to use runway 12/30 (the second runway) where planes come over the mountain and land towards the sea,» explained a source in the control tower. Usually, winds in Malaga are quite predictable, and controllers change the runway configuration in advance, «but yesterday's situation was peculiar».

So much so that there was «a sudden change of wind, which completely changed in direction in just a few minutes». The plane started to be affected by a strong tailwind during the landing and had to take off again and make a go-around, when it was already skimming the tarmac.

Airport sources explain that Boeing 737 aircraft, like this one can land in up to ten knots of tailwind (although ideally with a headwind), but the strong gust destabilised the manoeuvre at the critical moment. On the second attempt, it landed without any major problems.

About 15 minutes after the incident, the control tower changed the configuration of the runway and all aircraft began to land on runway 13/31 (the first runway), from the sea towards the mountains, due to the persistence of the warm westerly terral wind, which yesterday again left very high temperatures in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol and in towns in the Guadalhorce valley.