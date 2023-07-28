Watch as popular Spanish singer reveals his love for Malaga in a song that has quickly gone viral Manuel Carrasco's emotional song Málaga, la Bella, mentions of some of the tourist attractions of the province, such as the Caminito del Rey, Ronda, Nerja Cave and Torcal de Antequera

It had barely been uploaded to social networks for 12 hours and it had already gone viral. Almost 700,000 shares and 35,000 'likes' in that time shows how much the popular Spanish singer Manuel Carrasco is loved in Malaga. The Huelva singer's emotional song, shared on Thursday night on his Instagram profile, is titled "Mi Málaga la Bella".

The catchy, uplifting, song was released to a stunning video with Carrasco on guitar and aerial images of Malaga city’s beaches, the cathedral, the historic centre and the Gibralfaro castle. It was shared from the official account of the Junta's regional ministry of Tourism, Vive Andalucía.

Not surprisingly, as the performer and composer is one of the winners of the Andalucía Tourism Awards 2023, as announced on Tuesday where the Junta recognised his role as an "ambassador" for the region.

With this song dedicated to Malaga, the Huelva-born singer is warming up for his next concert in the province which will be on 19 August at Marenostrum Fuengirola. A performance that has been sold out for months.

Carrasco's song references many of the city's emblematic locations such as the Baños del Carmen, the beaches of El Palo and the Rosaleda stadium. There are also mentions for some of the tourist attractions of the province, such as the Caminito del Rey, Ronda, the Nerja Cave and the Torcal de Antequera. In his lyrics the singer also praises some of the most illustrious people from Malaga city, such as Antonio Banderas, Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Chiquito de la Calzada.

This is not the first time that Manuel Carrasco has dedicated a song to Malaga. In May 2022, during his performance at the city's athletics stadium in front of 27,500 people, the artist surprised and won over his fans with a very similar song. In recent months, Carrasco has also dedicated songs to other Andalusian provinces such as Seville, Granada and his native Huelva.