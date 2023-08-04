Watch: Gordo Master re-releases his rap anthem for Malaga city

Sebastián Arteaga Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Ahead of his next solo album, the MC Gordo Master claims the identity, culture and essence of Malaga by reinterpreting 'Málaga City' with a host of Malaga rappers who are having the biggest impact, both inside and outside the city.

The clip, recorded by Cano Oasis, Charte, Virginia and Pablo Pole, brings back that Jefe de la M instrumental, which is already a classic in the history of national rap, together with some beautiful shots. The video has nothing to envy any tourist campaign in the city. But gentrification aside, as well as including the iconic places and monuments, Málaga City Remix focuses its objective on showing the not so Instagrammable parts of the city. Yes, we see the Gibralfaro, La Farola, the espetos, the cathedral, etc., but also the squares, benches and narrow streets that contain so many human stories in any neighbourhood of the city: El Palo, San Andrés, Portada, Puerto de la Torre ... stories that speak of faith, of struggle, of misery, of overcoming.

Cris Yera speaks of the "double P", but not of the political party, but of the noble and long-suffering district of Palma-Palmilla. Conflicts and misery, yes, but also flamenco, good people and fighters who do what they must to pursue a dignified life for the family. A little further west, Faenna gives the track a feminine touch, demonstrating why, for many, she is the city's "rap prodigy". Like Manzoni, she turns the vulgar into pure gold.

The video also includes humour such as when a boy comes from the beach covered in sand and is scolded by his mother in the doorway, while a neighbour smiles at him with an accomplice's look. Dozens of other such common experiences, such as eating a baked potato on the beach, are artfully captured too.