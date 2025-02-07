Vodafone tech hub in Malaga boosted with Spanish government funds

Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:19 Compartir

The innovation centre that British technology giant Vodafone has in Malaga has received a funding award from central government as the city continues its journey towards becoming a top centre for research into next generation computer chips.

Vodafone in Malaga, which employs a thousand people, is the biggest beneficiary of latest government support to help Spain lead the way in microelectronics. Its centre will receive 13.9 million euros to promote the development of open chip architecture.

This project strengthens the microelectronics specialisation that is taking shape in Malaga, with the planned arrival of IMEC, the world leader in semiconductor research and design, which has chosen the city to open a chip design, research and manufacturing centre in 2030 with an investment of 600 million euros.

Vodafone's project is the one that will receive the most money out of the seven approved by the ministry. The government's representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, highlighted the ministers' commitment to "projects for Malaga that are innovative and at the forefront of new technologies".

Salas added that central government is going to make an "unprecedented" investment as well for the start-up of IMEC's headquarters in Malaga, contributing 500 of the 615 million euros, as one of the many technological projects that the government is supporting.

Vodafone is working hand in hand with the telecommunications research institute of Malaga university (Telma) and also with Intel, a world leader in the manufacture of integrated circuits. It has recently expanded its partnership with Intel to optimise advanced algorithms for Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) platforms.

Through this three-way partnership, the open RAN architecture will evolve, taking advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning, for the eventual development of ultra-efficient algorithms - faster and with less energy use - for 5G in silicon.

Vodafone computer engineers are exploring, for example, the potential of new silicon photonic chips that promise to be much faster and more reliable than the current electronic equivalent found in most electronic devices, including smartphones and telecommunications infrastructure. They use light instead of electricity to perform mathematical operations and the processing time is measured by the time it takes for light to cross the microchip.