Malaga to play key role in Vodafone's plans for satellite network that will bring internet access to every corner of the planet

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 00:48

At Vodafone's innovation centre in Malaga, the communication technologies of the future are heading for the cooking-pot. Each of these technologies is at different stages of development, but some are nearly ready to serve up to the market and others are even already being consumed, with more features being added to them. Others are being tested in pilot projects. Lastly, some are still in their infancy, more like the stuff of science fiction right now, but all are set to transform telecommunications in five to ten years' time.

One such breakthrough technology is integrated mobile and satellite connectivity, which promises to achieve the desired milestone of universal coverage regardless of location. This is the notion that anyone can connect to broadband internet from any corner of the globe, no matter how isolated, and do so with just a conventional mobile phone, no additional router or device.

Malaga has taken up a key role in the development of this technology. This is thanks to Vodafone's commitment to establish Europe's first research centre dedicated to the development of integrated terrestrial mobile broadband services based on low orbit satellites. It will open in July and will form part of its innovation hub already operating in Malaga, but it will be located at the University of Malaga's (UMA) school of telecommunications engineering. As with many other projects, Vodafone is working hand in hand with the UMA, with which it has a strategic agreement that the innovation centre's director, Jesús Amores, regards as "unique in Spain". "We do not subsidise innovation, but rather we work side by side with the University's research teams to develop our next generation of products," he said.

To develop this project, Vodafone has received a grant of 2.6 million euros from the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) under the Space Technology Programme. It is working with AST, the company that is building the first global satellite network to deliver broadband from space. A small team (about ten people) is currently dedicated to this initiative, which will grow as the development of this technology and the project itself progresses.

A gateway

This laboratory will be "only the first step", Amores advises. "Once we have the technology fully tried out - that is the objective of the laboratory - we will install in Malaga one of the space-to-earth gateways that will be necessary to connect with the 106 satellites that will be deployed by 2027. In Europe there will be five, and worldwide there may be ten or fifteen. And one of those gateways is going to be here in Malaga." In the long term, as the technology matures, the lab will evolve into an operations and service management centre for the whole of Europe. "This means that Malaga will be a communications hub to generate wealth, equality, justice and growth opportunities around the world," he states.

The UK company aims to lead the introduction of direct satellite connectivity to smartphones in Europe from late 2025 into 2026. To do so, it will have to redouble its R&D investment to date. The project for which it has received the grant amounts to 5.5 million euros and Amores believes this figure will easily quadruple.

Vodafone is not the only company pursuing the goal of universal satellite coverage. Let's not forget Elon Musk's Starlink project. Vodafone and AST's approach to the problem has one advantage: it does not require any additional devices to the ones users already possess. "It has its risks, of course: we are talking about developing something totally new that is not 100% proven. And from Malaga we are going to help make this technology a reality," said this Vodafone executive.

The European Union is subsidising the development of these satellite networks because they are a shortcut to achieve one of its own tech objectives: to accelerate the deployment of the 5G network. "Pressure is being put on operators to push deployment, but with terrestrial networks it is unfeasible to get 5G to places where there is no population," said Amores. He continued: "In practical terms, what will we achieve? That a person who is in a small village in the Alpujarra has the same capabilities to develop their daily and professional life as a person who lives in Madrid. For me this is real equality and democracy."