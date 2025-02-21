Visits to two tourist hotspots in Malaga will double in price

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 17:43 Compartir

A meeting of the city council Malaga has approved the repeal of a by-law that regulates the price for the Alcazaba fortress and Gibralfaro castle visits - a step linked to the increase in ticket prices that will come into effect later this year.

With this initiative, which doubles the entrance fee, the city council is expected to also double last year's budget, collecting more than 12 million euros in tickets over the course of 2025, given that the Alcazaba-Gibralfaro complex is recording record visits, having surpassed two million in 2024. According to the new regulation, the budget will go mainly towards renovation and maintenance of both historical sites.

What are the new prices? The standard fee for both the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro castle will be 7 euros each, compared to the 3.50 euros that the visits have cost until now.

However, the more economical option is purchasing a ticket to visit both sites at the same time, which will cost 10 euros, compared to the current 5.50 euros. Those who qualify for the reduced rate (students, over 65s, pensioners, people with a disability of at least 33% and the unemployed) will pay 3 euros per monument (1.50 euros now), while the price of the combined ticket will rise to 5 euros (from 2.50 euros). Groups can visit each site separately for 5 euros (2.50 euros is the current price), while the Alcazaba-Gibralfaro 'pack' will cost 8 euros (compared to 4 today). Admission to the two monuments will remain free on Sundays from 2pm onwards.

The city council has stated that this increase aligns the rates more closely with market prices, "while still below the national and Andalusian average". According to local authorities, the prices of other national, regional and provincial monuments have been taken as a reference to set the entrance fee. "The general price of access to the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro castle remains lower compared to the three categories' average," they said. The national average is around 14.75 euros, taking into account the price of the visit to the Sagrada Familia (26 euros), the Alcázar of Segovia (10 euros), the Cathedral of Mallorca (10 euros) and the Roman Theatre of Mérida (13 euros). In Andalucía, the average is 13.10 euros, taking as a reference the Alhambra (18 euros), the Alcazaba of Granada and the Generalife (10 euros), the Mosque of Cordoba (13 euros), the Giralda (11 euros) and the Reales Alcazares of Seville (13.5 euros). As for the venues in the province, the average is 9.75 euros, if we take into account the prices of the Cathedral (11 euros), the Alcazaba of Antequera (6 euros), the Caves of Nerja (15 euros) and the Museum of Antíopa (6 euros).

Free tickets

However, the report has omitted the fact that admission to the archaeological site of Medina Azahara, the Museo de Málaga and the Dolmens of Antequera is free for EU citizens. The Junta de Andalucía has repeatedly expressed its intention to introduce admission fees for these sites. According to a first draft, the price would be set at 6 euros.

According to the city council, the extra income from this increase in revenue will be invested in the conservation and care of the sites: the remodelling and enlargement of the toilets for visitors, the improvement of the gardens, the restoration of the fountains and the enhancing of security measures. Cleaning and visitor management services installed at all entrances are also being considered. In addition, funds will be earmarked for the adaptation of the spaces available to people with disabilities or reduced mobility, the promotion and improvement of interior lighting and the rehabilitation work on both monuments.