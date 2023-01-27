Malaga's entertainment offering levels up with OXO malaga The city's new gamer's paradise is a joint venture between the provincial authority and private investors

The OXO video game museum, a futuristic space with a retro touch, opened its doors to the public this Friday, 27 January, in Malaga's Plaza del Siglo. The project is managed by the Malaga company Kaiju Group, headed by brothers Javier and Miguel Ramos, who invested two million euros to kit out the museum's four floors.

OXO was officially inaugurated on Thursday by Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, who was accompanied by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre; the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado; and the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro.

The 2,000-square-metre space offers visitors a 360-degree view of the gaming world, with exhibits featuring both early entertainment systems and the latest trends.

The OXO streaming room. / MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

As well as offering an insight into one of the most lucrative industries in the world, which currently makes more money than the film and music industries combined, the museum is also a space for having fun, providing an immersive experience for video game enthusiasts.

The educational and interactive museum has four floors, with a rooftop restaurant. Visitors are greeted with a 3D immersive experience when they go in, the only one of its kind in Andalucía.

The other floors are packed with information about the evolution of the industry, from the pioneering software from the fifties, to the most up-to-date technology of today. Full of iconic arcade games, this exhibition takes the visitor down memory lane, providing a fun-filled nostalgic experience.

A unique feature of the museum is the invitation not only to read about the history of the industry, but also to experience it first hand. Visitors are encouraged to play the games themselves, with the oldest machines from the seventies and eighties in working order.

There are high hopes for the new museum and its national and continental impact. "The objective is to make Malaga and Andalucía the top destinations for the gamer in Europe," Moreno said. "Andalucía will be among the leaders of videogaming in Spain and Europe," he added.

In order to avoid the build-up of crowds, tickets are available to purchase for a specific time slot. The expected time spent in the museum is 90 minutes. Adult tickets are 15 euros, and 12 for children aged five to thirteen. They can be purchased online at https://oxomuseo.com/en/entradas/