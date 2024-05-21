Video of unhappy passenger boarding Ryanair flight to Malaga Airport goes viral

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 18:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

An unhappy Ryanair passenger was told he had to pay 70 euros if he wanted to check his suitcase onto a plane bound for Malaga Airport on the Costa del Sol. He pondered about how he could reduce the dimensions of his carry-on luggage to save paying the fee and he didn't hesitate to take action: he opted to rip the wheels off his baggage. His determination to meet the Irish airline's strict rules has since gone viral on social media as a video has been shared in which you can see his drastic action, helped by a friend, to achieve his goal.

Un chico le rompe las ruedas a su maleta para no tener que facturarla con Ryanair y se ahorra 70€ pic.twitter.com/EK8YOAP9JF — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 20, 2024

In the video you can see how with their efforts they also manage to break away a piece of the suitcase's shell.

Some of the passengers waiting to board the plane to Malaga applauded the action while the passenger's friends laugh and the airport staff don't know how to handle the situation.

After ripping off the wheels, the suitcase is put back in the measuring cage and as it meets the standards required by the airline, David, as the main player in the incident is referred to, can go through the boarding gate without having to make any payment, but not without receiving some criticism from other Ryanair passengers for his attitude.