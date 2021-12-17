Unnamed Chinese tech firm focusing on sustainability to open office in BIC Euronova The Malaga TechPark business incubator will welcome this start-up company at the beginning of 2022

A Chinese company specialising in sustainability and turning over 400 million euros a year, is to set up a research and development office in the BIC Euronova start-up incubator building in the Malaga TechPark.

The centre so far has not wanted to reveal the name of the firm, but has said the arrival is the result of an agreement between BIC Euronova and the EU-CHINA Science and Technology Committee (EUCSTC).

The firm specialises in renewable energy, advanced industrial robotics, hospital waste and waste water. Moreover, the company develops batteries for electric cars and charging points for electrical vehicles, such as buses and lorries, among other activities "related with innovation that will allow for the hiring of expert investigators, in collaboration with Málaga University."

From January, BIC Euronova will have representative offices in Beijing and Shanghai as part of the deal. The objective is to give BIC Euronova more visibility in China, as well as holding quarterly presentations for those tech companies interested in setting up in Europe.