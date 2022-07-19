Racing car built by university students in Malaga triumphs at Assen circuit The UMA single-seater achieved podium places in the acceleration and endurance tests at the famous track

The University of Malaga's Formula Student team took part in the international Formula Student Netherlands competition for the first time and was awarded third place in both the endurance and acceleration races held in Assen.

MART Malaga Racing Team participated in the competition from 11 to 15 July along with 30 other Formula Student teams. To start competing, they had to pass static and dynamic tests and present a business plan based on their single-seater.

In the acceleration test, the car's ability to cover 75 metres in a straight line in the shortest possible time was assessed; the endurance test consisted of 22 laps of the Assen race circuit, with drivers changing halfway round.

After a week of intense work with tests, preparations, dynamic and static tests, the teams had the award ceremony. The results were described by the participants as a "real success".

The Malaga team, who are now back in the capital, will soon start preparing, after a period of evaluation, for the next competition which will take place in Barcelona between 29 August and 4 September.