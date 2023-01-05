University encourages sustainable mobility with bike loan scheme for staff and students Under the slogan 'go green', the pilot scheme users will also be provided with a safety helmet and cycle lock

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 16:09

The University of Malaga is piloting a free bicycle loan service to promote sustainable mobility through the #UMA2030 strategy for green mobility.

With the slogan 'go green', this free bicycle loan system has been launched for the university community including students, administrative and services staff and teaching and research staff. The service will be developed over three phases and in this academic year 2022/23 the University of Malaga (UMA) is collaborating with Alikindoi (a worker cooperative whose aim is to promote sustainable mobility). Bicycles will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first cycle loans became available on 20 December with 13 bicycles being offered as part of a pilot scheme. The bikes are an urban model with 3v Nexus internal gearing, front and rear hub dynamo lights, 26-inch wheels with solid tyres.

The service is available during the academic year between the dates established for each call for applications, with a minimum period of three months. Those interested must apply through the Smart-Campus request manager.

On receipt of the bicycle, the user will be given a protective helmet, property of the University of Malaga, and a lock. The user must pay a deposit of 60 euros at the start of the service.