United Airlines to resume direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York during 2024 peak summer season

United Airlines has once again committed to serving Malaga. The American airline will continue the operation of its first high season summer route at the Costa del Sol airport and will offer the direct connection with New York again from next year from 30 May 2024 until some time in September, sources in the sector have confirmed to SUR.

The good news was eagerly being awaited by the local and regional governments and tourism entrepreneurs who were keeping their fingers crossed that the only route that links Andalucía with the United States would be renewed next year.

The North American company will resume flights between Malaga Airport and Newark airport on the 30th of May until the end of September, without yet detailing the exact date, according to the same sources. During this period the route will be operated three times a week, which means maintaining the frequency of its debut year on the Costa del Sol. Specifically, Malaga Airport will have a direct flight to New York every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday.

During the summer of 2023, United Airlines offered 17,000 seats in its first high season on the Costa connecting Malaga directly with the Big Apple. The flights scheduled this year began on 1 June and continued until 28 September. In total, it operated 52 flights operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with a capacity for 169 passengers on each flight, 16 of them in its Polaris business class. United Airlines has always said it was satisfied with the data from this first season and emphasised on numerous occasions that the airline's expectations had been met.

Expectations

However, with this announcement, the flight programme planned for Malaga is far from the local travel sector's aspirations for it to be extended to the whole year. However, it is following step-by-step in the wake of Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife, which have already operated two high seasons with routes to New York and are already heading towards the third with plans to increase the number of seats available and the period of operation. What's more, expert aviation sources have said on X that, in the case of Palma de Mallorca, United Airlines will increase air capacity in the summer of 2024 by planning to operate with a Boeing 767-400ER aircraft, which has around twenty more seats than the Boeing 767-300ER used until now.

In addition, the company has in recent days speeded up its expansion plan which may benefit the destinations where it is beginning to consolidate, such as the Costa del Sol. The airline has announced that by 2032 it will have 800 new aircraft. «We have just placed a firm order for 50 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 60 additional Airbus A321s, which in combination with previous orders is expected to add 800 new aircraft to our fleet by 2032,» it said on X social media.

Tickets for non-stop flights from Malaga to New York are already on sale in travel agencies and on the company's own website.