The Ukrainian community on the Costa del Sol collects aid for home country Calls have gone out for people willing to take in families and children who have left the country

Volunteers prepare a vanload of aid to be sent to Ukraine. / F. G.

Members of the Ukrainian community on the Costa del Sol have multiplied their efforts to send aid to their home country due to the emergency situation created by the Russian invasion.

Based on a parking site for caravans on the San Julián industrial estate, volunteers from the association Maydan, have been receiving donations of food items and medication to send to Ukraine by road.

The association has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine for several years, since the conflict began in the separatist region of Donbas, "But now they need us more than ever," said Anna, one of the volunteers who help run the association in Malaga.

"Some pharmacies have sold us [items] at a discount, and others have donated directly," said Victoria Slyunko, 28, who came to live in Spain when she was 12, as she sorted through bottles of surgical spirit, saline solution and bandages, ready to be loaded on a van that left for Poland on Saturday.

The association has said that the items most needed include healthcare supplies such as bandages, cotton wool, iodine, plasters and painkillers, as well as feminine hygiene products, torches, blankets and sleeping bags, batteries, baby food, airbeds, dried fruit and nuts, energy bars, chocolate and tinned foods, among others.

Calls have also gone out for people willing to take in Ukrainian families or children who have fled the country. Anyone interested should contact the Ukrainian consulate on 636548017 or email malagaucr@gmail.com.

Maydan has published a list of collection points along the Costa del Sol:

Malaga

Contact: 664073264, Anna - 666612765, Ivan.

Every day from 10am at the Costa Golf caravan parking site in San Julián (opposite Leroy Merlin).

Calle Lasso De la Vega 18 -1-0. 692747049, Alisa

Mix Saborea (Прохлада) C/ Blanco Coris, 3. Near El Corte Inglés;

Mini Mix (Прохлада) C/ Héroe de Sostoa, 100. in Huelin;

Mini Market, Calle Salitre, 12.

Marbella/San Pedro/Estepona

Contact 632106028 Olena - 722 17 10 32 Maryana (Estepona)

Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones Adolfo Suarez (Marbella) from 9am

Benalmádena

Av. Manuel Mena Palma PROSVITA. Contact 628463994 Alla.

Fuengirola

Calle Palangeros 14 (Tienda Kapriz)

Los Boliches

Avenida. Jesus Cautivo 19. (Tienda Gurman)

Suitte: Calle Las Salinas, 16 (opposite Mercadona - small office door). Monday to Friday 10:00 to 20:00.

Mijas Pueblo

Sunshine Language School, Av. de Méjico, 6. Tuesday to Thursday: 10:00 to 13:45 / 16:00 to 20:00. Friday: 10:00 to 13:45 / 16:00 to 18:00

La Cala de Mijas

Heladería Casa Esteban. C/. Marbella, 3. Every day 12:00 to 18:00.

Las Lagunas, Mijas

Asociación Avates. 656 65 95 19 (Pepi). Calle La Unión, near Las Lagunas health centre.

Donations can also be made into the bank account of the association Prosvita. ES91 2085 8267 9203 3029 0610.