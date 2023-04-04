Two alleged British hitmen released from prison on 20,000-euro bail ahead of trial for Mijas shooting The pair, who flew from Manchester to Spain a week before allegedly shooting dead a member of a rival gang, face prison sentences of 22 years if found guilty

Juan Cano Malaga

Two alleged British hitmen accused of shooting a man to death in Mijas have been released before the trial has even started.

The defendants had travelled to Spain only to commit the murder, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, which, although it asked for a 22-year prison sentence, agreed to release them from prison after posting bail of 20,000 euros.

The victim, 39, and of British nationality, was married and had a young son.

Settling of scores

The prosecution's brief states that a settling of scores allegedly took place between members of rival drug gangs in Salford, just outside the centre of Manchester. The accused then arrived in Spain from Manchester on November 11 in 2019 "with the aim and purpose" of taking the victim's life, according to the prosecution.

Two days later, one of the accused rented an Opel Corsa in Barcelona and travelled with his alleged accomplice to Mijas, where the victim lived.

They stopped in Alicante until 15 November, travelling through different towns in the province, to resume their journey to Mijas, where they arrived at 23.39 that day.

In the following days, the accused - according to the accusatory account - made multiple journeys around the victim's home "with the clear interest of finalising the necessary preparations" to end the victim's life and to "obtain the weapon they would use to do so".

Sprayed his car with bullets

Then on 21 November, the accused drove the Opel Corsa and parked near the gym where the victim used to visit. They parked there at 2.43pm and waited for him to come out.

When he emerged and got inside his car to return home the suspects sprayed his car with bullets, according to the prosecution. The man died "almost immediately" from eight gunshot wounds to his chest.

The two suspects were arrested in 2020.

In addition to 22 years' prison the prosecution is also seeking compensation of 150,000 euros for the victim's family.