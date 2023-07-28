Trocadero celebrates new flagship with opening of new restaurant in Malaga

Sections
Friday, 28 July 2023, 16:28
The Trocadero Group has added a new flagship to its well-known upscale restaurant chain on the Costa del Sol.
Owners, staff, customers, suppliers and guests gathered this week for the opening of its large venue in Malaga port, the first in the city.
The firm has undertaken a 5.5-million euro revamp of the old Casa de Botes (boathouse) building, close to the city's iconic lighthouse and cruise terminal, and has created 120 jobs. The style closely matches the exotic feel of existing Trocadero venues with adaptations to its new setting.
