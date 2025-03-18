Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the cafeteria and restaurant area of the hotel. SUR
Travelodge Malaga Airport temporarily closed for major refurb
The British-owned chain has said that the 114-room hotel will reopen for passengers flying to and from the Costa del Sol in May

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:22

The Travelodge Airport Malaga Hotel is temporarily closed for a complete refurbishment. The British-owned hotel chain has announced that the works will last a few months and the establishment will reopen its doors to passengers to and from the Costa del Sol in May.

The renovations include an update of both the infrastructure and the design of the hotel, which offers an affordable stay to those who pass through Malaga Airport. The aim of the hotel owners is to "guarantee greater comfort and efficiency of the service".

The three-star establishment with 114 rooms, its own car park, two meeting rooms and a restaurant will join three other hotels of the same chain in Spain (Travelodge Alicante Puerto, Travelodge Murcia and Travelodge Madrid Alcalá de Henares) in the process of total refurbishment. The rooms will be equipped with modern furniture, improved bathrooms, renovated floors, efficient lighting and higher-end TVs. The common areas - reception, restaurants and lounges - will undergo a complete restyling to align their design with Travelodge's contemporary image. In addition, the upgrades will include an improved air-conditioning and sanitation systems to increase energy efficiency and ensure greater comfort at any time of the year.

Travelodge has more than 46,000 rooms in the UK, Ireland and Spain and receives 22 million guests a year.

