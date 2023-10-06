Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
National Police officers are investigating the incident. SUR
American tourist arrested for filming women in changing room of a Malaga store
Crime

American tourist arrested for filming women in changing room of a Malaga store

National Police officers have seized a mobile phone and an iPad and are investigating if more victims are involved

Irene Quirante

Friday, 6 October 2023, 15:42

Compartir

An American tourist has been arrested by police for allegedly filming people who were undressing in a changing room in a Malaga city store.

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act using a mobile phone to record a woman and a young girl in the store at a shopping centre in the city at the beginning of September, National Police sources have revealed.

Officers searched the tourist's holiday accommodation and seized an iPad and other equipment. Specalists are analysing the electronic devices to dsicover whether more victims are involved.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  2. 2 Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  3. 3 Nerja gears up for feria
  4. 4 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars
  5. 5 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  6. 6 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up
  7. 7 Why is World Smile Day celebrated today, 6 October, and how will you mark it?
  8. 8 New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income
  9. 9 Malaga priest faces harassment allegations from young woman who claims to have been his former partner
  10. 10 New tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge moves one step closer to completion

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad