American tourist arrested for filming women in changing room of a Malaga store

An American tourist has been arrested by police for allegedly filming people who were undressing in a changing room in a Malaga city store.

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act using a mobile phone to record a woman and a young girl in the store at a shopping centre in the city at the beginning of September, National Police sources have revealed.

Officers searched the tourist's holiday accommodation and seized an iPad and other equipment. Specalists are analysing the electronic devices to dsicover whether more victims are involved.