Tickets for The Phantom of the Opera at Teatro Cervantes in Malaga go on sale

Iconic musical The Phantom of the Opera will visit Malaga's Teatro Cervantes for six weeks in the summer of 2026: from 3 July to 9 August. The performances are part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's work's first Spanish tour.

In total, Malaga will host 45 performances of this monumental show that tells the story of a mysterious masked man who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House.

Tickets to see the Letsgo Company production directed by Federico Bellone in Malaga went on sale on 4 December. Prices range between 22 and 75 euros.

This Spanish version of the show is with musical direction by Julio Awad. Daniel Diges and Ana San Martín are in the main roles.

The Phantom of the Opera, considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular musicals in history, has already been enjoyed by 160 million people in 195 cities in 21 languages.

The Spanish version received the Talía 2024 award for the work of musical director Julio Awad. The Malaga audience will see Daniel Diges (Les Miserables, Kinky Boots) as Erik, the mysterious and tormented Phantom, Ana San Martín (Mar i Cel, El médico) as Christine Daaé, the young soprano in love with the handsome viscount Raoul Chagny, played by Rubén Lopez (The Bridges of Madison County) in the main roles. Manu Pilas (Les Miserables and the voice of Bella Ciao from Money Heist) alternates in the role of the Phantom and Judith Tobella (Les Miserables, El Médico) in the role of Christine.

Other great performers present in this musical are: soprano Marta Pineda representing Carlotta, the 'prima donna' and spoiled star of the Paris Opera, whose owners are played by Enrique R. del Portal and Eduardo Santamaría (Monsier Andre and Firmin, respectively). Piangi is played by Valencian tenor Mario Corberán. Isabel Malavia is mysterious usherette Madame Giri and Sofía Esteve will be her daughter, Christine's best friend Meg Giri.

The ensemble stars Darío Gallego, Alejandro Rull, Sergi Pedrós, Fran León, Sonia Gascón, Jan Forrellat, Fran Velázquez, Alba Roben, Helena Clusellas, Livia de los Riscos, Lola Nájera, Virginia Esteban, Gema Bastante and Irene Barrios. The swings will be Alberto Collado, Natxo Núñez, Natalia Pascual and Natalia Delgado.

Silvia Montesinos is the expert behind the Spanish adaptation of the play and Chiara Donato has created the costumes, which received the Spain Broadway World Awards in the last season.

The Phantom of the Opera has captivated the whole world since its premiere in 1986 in London's West End: His Majesty's Theatre, 9 October 1986, followed by Broadway's Majestic Theatre on 26 January 1988. Since then, The Phantom of the Opera has won more than 70 major theatre awards. On 9 January 2006, it became the longest running show in Broadway history, surpassing Cats by reaching 7486 performances.

The Phantom of the Opera bid farewell to its two-season run in Madrid and began a tour of more than 20 Spanish cities this summer that will last until the beginning of 2027. This marks a milestone in the history of the iconic musical, as it is the first time a Spanish-language tour of The Phantom has been staged, following two seasons of resounding critical and public success. It is an unprecedented tour for a production of this scale.

More than 300,000 spectators in Madrid have already fallen in love with the show, making it one of the major global benchmarks in live entertainment.

After its premiere in Torrevieja, Burgos, Vigo, Donosti, Valencia, Gijón, Cuenca, Valladolid and Barcelona, where it will continue to be shown at the Teatro Tívoli until 1 February 2026, The Phantom of the Opera will continue its tour in Seville, Mallorca, Pamplona, Logroño, Roquetas de Mar, Murcia, Cordoba, Malaga, Zaragoza, Cartagena, Jerez de la Frontera and Alicante. Tenerife will host the last performances for 2026, while Gran Canaria will finish the Spanish tour in January 2027.

Performances at Teatro Cervantes in Malaga

Friday, 3 July, 9pm

Saturday, 4, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 5, 5pm

Wednesday, 8, 9pm

Thursday, 9, 9pm

Friday, 10, 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, 11, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 12, 5pm and 9pm

Wednesday, 15, 9pm

Thursday, 16, 9pm

Friday, 17, 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, 18, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 19, 5pm and 9pm

Wednesday, 22, 9pm

Thursday, 23, 9pm

Friday, 24, 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, 25, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 26, 5pm and 9pm

Wednesday, 29, 9pm

Thursday, 30, 9pm

Friday, 31, 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, 1 August, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 2, 5pm and 9pm

Wednesday, 5, 9pm

Thursday, 6, 9pm

Friday, 7, 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, 8 August, 5pm and 9pm

Sunday, 9, 5pm and 9pm

Usual Teatro Cervantes discounts: Wednesdays and Thursdays. Not applicable to new open season tickets. Discounts and promotions are not cumulative.