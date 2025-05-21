Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The petrol station where the incident took place.
Three officers injured while arresting man filming female employees at Malaga petrol station
112 incident

The suspect allegedly kicked and punched, bruising the eye of one of the officers at the station in Churriana

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 15:59

Three Local Police officers were injured on Monday morning, while trying to subdue an individual who was filming the female employees of a Churriana petrol station, located on Carretera de Coín. According to police sources, the man, who was also smoking on the premises, refused to identify himself.

"He mainly focused on me and my colleague," said one of the workers, adding that he refused to stop filming and delete the videos after being asked. "He continued to film us, pretending to be talking on the phone, so we decided to call the police."

The man refused to cooperate and drop the cigarette, even when the police arrived. He tried to escape, but the officers caught him. It was then that he began to kick and punch them. The officers saw themselves forced to call for support.

Three police officers were injured as a result of the assault. One of them had to be treated for a haematoma in his eye.

