Image of the demonstration in Malaga on Thursday. Migue Fernández
Thousands of people take to the streets in Malaga to defend labour rights won in the face of the ultra-right wave
Labour Day

Thousands of people take to the streets in Malaga to defend labour rights won in the face of the ultra-right wave

The threat of rain did not change the plans of the demonstrators who came to the emblematic meeting of the labour movement

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Thursday, 1 May 2025, 16:36

The traditional May Day demonstration in Malaga started from the Alameda de Colón just after 11.30am on Thursday, this year focused on "protecting what has been won" in the face of the rise of extreme right-wing political parties and governments all over the world. Thousands of people took to the streets in the capital to defend "won labour rights" in the face of the ultra-right wave.

The organisers, the trade unions, CCOO and UGT, are calling to defend the labour rights that have cost so many years of trade union struggle and which are now being called into question by the reactionary movements. The reduction of working hours, which has yet to be approved by the government, and the housing problem, so pressing in Malaga, were also very present in the demands of the demonstrators.

The threat of rain did not change the plans of the demonstrators who came to the emblematic meeting of the workers' movement. Several thousand people followed a route that ran along the Alameda de Colón, the Alameda Principal, Calle Larios, and which culminated in Plaza de la Constitución with speeches by Fernando Cubillo and Soledad Ruiz, provincial secretaries of CCOO and UGT respectively.

The national slogan chosen for this year's march was "Protect what has been achieved, win the future". As in previous years, representatives of left-wing political parties, other trade unions and social and neighbourhood groups attended the march.

