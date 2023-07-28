Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The chunk of iceberg destined for Calle Larios. SUR
This is why an iceberg is heading towards Malaga&#039;s main shopping street from Greenland

This is why an iceberg is heading towards Malaga's main shopping street from Greenland

It is the brainchild of Malaga adventurer Manolo Calvo and it will soon be on view in the city's Calle Larios

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 18:35

Compartir

A 15-ton iceberg is on its way to Malaga from the Arctic circle in Greenland where the Malaga adventurer, Manolo Calvo is leading the Arctic Challenge expedition. This educational project involves young people who have overcome cancer to experience the Arctic.

Calvo, who knows the region well from previous solo expeditions, said: “The change that has occurred in a matter of five years is alarming. Where before you could see ice and large glaciers, there are areas where there is nothing left.”

It was Calvo’s idea to take young cancer survivors to this unique landscape as part of an educational project but he has been struck on this trip more than he expected by the the rapid consequences of global warming.

“Climate change can continue to be denied, but that opinion is not supported by the facts. Here, you can see it in first person,” Calvo said.

The challenge of bringing the iceberg to Calle Larios, in Malaga city centre, is also a logistical challenge which has been coordinated by Calvo’s son, also called Manolo, over a period of seven months.

The arrival of the iceberg, he calculates, will be in late August or early September. It is now in a container that is cooled to -22C in the port of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake
  2. 2 Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
  3. 3 Drought crisis: waiting lists for water tankers on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  5. 5 Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach
  6. 6 A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona
  7. 7 Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment
  8. 8 Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer
  9. 9 Cueva de Ardales reopens after a month of 'very necessary' works
  10. 10 Many municipalities in Malaga have still not introduced measures to reduce use of mains water

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad