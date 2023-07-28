This is why an iceberg is heading towards Malaga's main shopping street from Greenland It is the brainchild of Malaga adventurer Manolo Calvo and it will soon be on view in the city's Calle Larios

A 15-ton iceberg is on its way to Malaga from the Arctic circle in Greenland where the Malaga adventurer, Manolo Calvo is leading the Arctic Challenge expedition. This educational project involves young people who have overcome cancer to experience the Arctic.

Calvo, who knows the region well from previous solo expeditions, said: “The change that has occurred in a matter of five years is alarming. Where before you could see ice and large glaciers, there are areas where there is nothing left.”

It was Calvo’s idea to take young cancer survivors to this unique landscape as part of an educational project but he has been struck on this trip more than he expected by the the rapid consequences of global warming.

“Climate change can continue to be denied, but that opinion is not supported by the facts. Here, you can see it in first person,” Calvo said.

The challenge of bringing the iceberg to Calle Larios, in Malaga city centre, is also a logistical challenge which has been coordinated by Calvo’s son, also called Manolo, over a period of seven months.

The arrival of the iceberg, he calculates, will be in late August or early September. It is now in a container that is cooled to -22C in the port of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.