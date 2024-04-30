This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 18:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city's book fair, or 'Feria del Libro' is on every day this week until Sunday 5 May, running along the city’s Paseo del Parque. Among the 54 stalls the diverse literary offering ranges from the University of Malaga to the city’s bookshops, global brands such as Fnac, publishers, foundations and the list goes on.

At stall numbers 15 and 16 the Colectivo Malagueño de Escritores (Malaga writers’ collective) can be found and one of its members, the Malaga-based British writer Joan Fallon, will be signing copies of her books on 2 May at 11am and 4 May at 10.30am, along with other Spanish authors in the collective. Joan writes her books in English and has had some of the titles translated into Spanish.

Joan Fallon with one of her latest novels, SUR

Another Malaga-based author who has also had books translated into English is Valeria Kiselova. Originally from Ukraine, Valeria has lived in Malaga for 19 years and writes mainly children’s books. She has a series of books in Spanish and English aimed at children with autism, which Valeria explains she was inspired to write when her own daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

Another of her books, The Yummiest Booger in the World has been translated into English by an Australian publisher this year. Valeria will have copies of her publications written for children with autism in English at the book fair, where she will be signing books on 1 May at 11am at the Proteo bookshop stand (33,34,35), 3 May at 6pm at the Rayuela bookshop stand (50, 51, 52) and on Sunday 5 May at 5pm at the Comic Stores stand (48,49).

Valeria Kiselova SUR

There is a full programme of other activities including talks, presentations and workshops (in Spanish) and activities for children on each day too. For opening times and the full programme and map click: www.ferialibromalaga