This was the result after a gas canister exploded inside a car in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 20:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion that happened mid-afternoon (Friday 12 July) in the Santa Cruz industrial estate in Malaga. A cylinder of "inert gas" exploded inside a car that was parked in the street, according to the city council posting on its X account.

The incident happened just before 5pm in Caleta de Vélez street. Several units of the Local Police and the provincial fire brigade were quickly on the scene. who found the car seriously damaged, especially at the rear. Fortunately, no one was injured.

@seguridad_mlg

First investigations suggest that the gas cylinder, possibly used for recharging air conditioning, exploded presumably due to the high temperatures. This Friday an amber weather alert had been activated in Malaga by state weather agency Aemet as the thermometers exceeded 40C.