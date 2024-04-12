Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillors chat at the new panoramic viewpoint SUR
This is the breathtaking view of Malaga from the new forest viewpoint at Las Antenas
City walks

This is the breathtaking view of Malaga from the new forest viewpoint at Las Antenas

It is one of 31 vantage points accessed by 60 kilometres of footpaths in the mountains behind the city

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:27

Malaga council has opened a new vantage point this week on its network of footpaths in the mountains behind the city. Las Antenas is part of Monte Victoria and located just in front of the aerials that crown what's also known as Las Tres Letras mountain. The point can be accessed from the housing developments at the end of Calle Ferrándiz, going up on the left, or from the Limonar link with the Camino Nuevo, on the right. It is one of 31 forest viewpoints that offer panoramic views of Malaga city.

Councillor for sustainability Penélope Gómez and councillor for the Centro district Francisco Cantos are calling on more people to visit the site, which has been equipped with benches, rubbish bins and wooden railings. The environment department has been promoting forestry campaigns, anti-erosion treatments, provision of paths and viewpoints, children's playgrounds and recreational areas for its last two terms of office, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, when more people started to value the outdoors and outdoor recreational spaces.

A demanding but rewarding climb

The climb to the viewpoint is demanding due to its steep slopes. However, almost the entire path is asphalted, except for a few metres at the end, which is not much of an obstacle. The reward is the views of the city at the top: the first views, leaving areas such as Colinas del Limonar far below, are stunning; then, the panoramic view gradually extends up to 270 degrees where you can see landmarks such as the cement factory, La Rosaleda stadium, the west coast, Gibralfaro, Teatinos or the Sierra de Mijas.

The councillor said the city's forest areas already have 60 kilometres of footpaths and that there is a project to increase the number of shaded areas, or tracks for mountain bikes. "The aim is to make this forest more available to the public so people can enjoy it. We have almost eight million square metres of forest area in Malaga [city]," he said.

All this environmental heritage represents an annual investment of one million euros. A reforestation plan is costing another 150,000 euros.

The viewpoint offers the possibility of enjoying the views from benches.
The viewpoint offers the possibility of enjoying the views from benches. SUR

In the Centro district alone there are nine similar viewpoints, although this is clearly the best of them all.

What are the 31 viewpoints just behind Malaga city centre? Peñón del Cuervo, San Antón (2), Lagarillo Blanco, Morlaco, Hacienda Clavero, La Pelusa, Cerrado de Calderón, Monte Victoria, Gibralfaro (3), Alcazaba, Virreinas (8), Jardín de La Concepción, Parque Forestal La Concepción (2), Monte La Torre, Cerro Vallejo and Parque Forestal Ciudad de Málaga (5).

