Where is the speed camera in Malaga that has issued the highest number of fines?
Road safety

A councillor has revealed that the city council has collected 7 million euros in speeding fines since 2021 and called for the money to be spent on sustainable mobility

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Monday, 31 March 2025, 17:37

The speed camera in Malaga city that has issued the highest number of speeding fines is the one located on Calle Pintro Rodrido Vivar in the Puerto de la Torre neighbourhood, with 66,000 euros collected so far in 2025. The overall income from all municipal radars since 2021 now exceeds 7 million euros.

The second-placed device with the most fines issued last year was the one on Avenida de Andalucía, followed by Avenida Valle Inclán, the Pacífico neighbourhood and Avenida Pintor Sorolla.

Councillor Toni Morillas has called for the money from such radars to be invested in sustainable mobility projects, such as the multiplication of bicycle lanes, the launching of a public bicycle rental service or the creation of park-and-ride facilities.

Her colleague Nico Sguiglio has echoed the demand, reminding the public that the city has been waiting for the free bus service, which was approved by the local council years ago but has not been put into practice yet.

This year, two new speed cameras have been added to the system, both on Camino de San Rafael. It is expected that new speed cameras would be the ones that fine the most, as many drivers are still unaware of their existence.

