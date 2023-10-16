This is the Dynasty, the first megayacht to overwinter at Malaga's marina for luxury craft

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

It's name is I Dynasty and it is a 101-metre superyacht that has just anchored at the Port of Malaga and will remain there for the whole winter.

It's the first luxury vessel scheduled to spend the cooler months in the Marqués de Guadiaro basin, the reformed area in the city port for luxury craft and megayachts. The marina was designed and built several years ago to receive large vessels and provide them with the necessary services during the low season, such as high-power electrical connections.

The I Dynasty, with a crew of 30, is scheduled to remain in Malaga throughout the autumn and winter, until the spring of 2024, according to port sources.

Business opportunities

The megayacht will undergo maintenance throughout the winter, for which the concessionaire of the marina, IGY Málaga Marina, is looking for various suppliers in the province which specialise in various technical tasks.

Maintenance required may include sanding, hull painting, welding, electrical, mechanics, carpentry and plumbing. IGY Málaga Marina is creating a database of interested companies, for which they ask anyone interested to contact them directly.

The I Dynasty is a modern megayacht built in 2015 on behalf of Alijan Ibragimov, a billionaire from Kazakhstan. He is the co-founder of the multinational Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) and is involved in diversified natural resources such as mining, processing, energy and logistics. Its owner died in February 2021, reportedly due to Covid-19.

The vessel was built at the Kusch Yachts shipyard in Germany, with interior design by Massari Design. It can accommodate 22 guests in 11 luxury cabins; and 30 crew in another 15 cabins. Among its features, it has a 30-square-metre indoor swimming pool, which also serves as a dock for dinghies and pleasure boats.

The ship is powered by a Rolls-Royce diesel-electric propulsion system, with a top speed of 17 knots, and a cruising speed of 14 knots. It has a range of 6,500 nautical miles (about 12,000 kilometres), making it particularly suitable for journeys between the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. It is valued at around 200 million dollars, with maintenance costs estimated at 15 to 20 million dollars a year.