Tensions grow at Malaga Airport as presence of 'pirate' taxis increases

"It was February 2014, when I filed my first complaint. And I hadn't even been president of [taxi association] Élite Costa del Sol for two months," said Guillermo Díaz, an experienced taxi driver, who pointed out that 'pirate', or unlicensed, vehicles, have multiplied, especially at Malaga Airport. A decade ago, he added, there were four or a few more, including a German with a Volkswagen Passat, some North Africans and even some Spaniards. Now we have detected 40, most of them North Africans, he said.

The issue of piracy in the sector is not new but it started to flare up in 2019. Now, tension in the arrivals terminal area has reached a peak. "They immediately began to realise that the airport, with the growth that it was experiencing, was a bonanza," said Díaz, who pointed out that organised groups are operating with "scouts" who target unaware tourists or those with higher purchasing power.

"They are looking for people carrying golf clubs or those who are going to make longer journeys. They also have informers who warn of police presence," he said. With more than 21 million visitors a year, business is guaranteed.

Trained

"Not a day goes by that we don't see them. Just today, I intervened to help a colleague who was arguing with one of them. And they are trained to say that we are racists and that they can be there. And no. They don't have papers and they don't work with applications," Díaz said, while pointing out that "day in and day out" he has had to talk to the police in the time he has been involved in taxi associations.

He criticised the distance between the arrivals exit where passengers ermerge from the airport and the taxi rank, although at least now it is well signposted, in his opinion: "We went for eight years without a single sign." Regarding possible solutions, Díaz said that in places such as Madrid and Barcelona, this situation is tackled with volunteer taxi drivers who act as informers with an easily identifiable jacket and open communication with the authorities. Díaz said there is a similar proposal in Malaga awaiting authorisation. "It would be something that would not cost anyone any money and would be useful. And, mind you, we are talking about people with families to support having to dedicate ourselves to this. There are 1,500 taxi drivers, with everything in order. This could be solved with police inspection and security guards at the entrance," he said.

Rising tension

Salvador Gómez, also from associations Aumat and Élite, corroborated these statements and the numbers. At least 32 vehicles and more people in the network. "With private security to get them out of there, we would have a lot to gain," he said.

President of Aumat Miguel Ángel Martín said there is rising tension. "We have attended many trials of colleagues to whom we have given legal coverage from our association. I personally had a trial on 4 December, I was verbally assaulted by a pirate who told me, verbatim, that he was going to kill me just because I called him out for illegally recruiting," he said.

Martín said there are more than 30 pirate vehicles. "The profile of many of them is very aggressive. Today one of our members had to go to the National Police station to file a complaint. They are becoming more aggressive. Also the girl at the user information stand that we have for the Costa del Sol Taxi Confederation keeps getting assaulted. She has already filed three complaints. Aumat accompanies the taxi drivers in the trials that are held and we go into the courtroom so they feel protected and supported," Martín added.

Taxi costs

The taxi sector complains about the lack of action among the authorities and criticised how they are still waiting to have a meeting with the government officials: "We do not understand how it is possible, given the sensitivity of the matter and what our collective is exposed to at the airport, that they have not given us this meeting. This is the third time we have requested it."

Martín said, as in almost all areas, the costs, both fixed and variable, that a taxi driver must face are high: the cost of the vehicle, the mortgage on the licence, self-employment, social security, fuel, maintenance and taxes. It is difficult to make an estimate because it is a highly variable figure, but it is certainly much higher than the costs of pirate taxis, which are limited to the vehicle and fuel. "Vehicle insurance has gone up a lot. It is a national problem. The companies don't want us because the fact that VTCs [Uber-type private hire cars] have so many accidents has put us in the same boat and has had negative repercussions for the taxi sector. Sometimes we have to insure with the consortium because the companies don't want us," he said.

They are willing to reoffend

Pirate taxi drivers reoffend as they get paid, they said. They get a fine but they go back to their old ways. "I've seen everything over the years. For example, they come with their families with empty suitcases to pretend they are visitors and offer tourists a shared journey and expenses," Díaz added.

They can raise more than 100 euros (or pounds) per trip. Marbella, Estepona or Gibraltar are some of their favourite destinations. They have no licence, no permit, no travel insurance. Nor do they pay self-employment or dues. "The difficulty is catching them in the act. They can always claim that they are taking a family member," said the Local Police, who have started a new surveillance operation.

Police intervention

So far this year, officers have carried out more than 1,500 inspections, resulting in 110 fines imposed on VTCs for non-compliance with current regulations. In addition, the owners of four vehicles have also been reported for carrying out passenger transport activities without a licence or municipal authorisation. In the latter cases, the police intervention also included impounding the vehicles. They remain in storage until the drivers pay a 4,001-euro fine.

As every year, police presence is reinforced around the airport as the number of flights increases, with both uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed.

In terms of VTCs, 98 of the 110 complaints in the area this year were registered at the airport. There, in 2023, they reached 465. The main offences are lacking or failing to fill in the passenger contract logbook (minor offence with a fine of between 201 and 300 euros) or getting customers without prior booking in high demand locations (serious offence, 601 euros), although there are also reports of complaints for lack of insurance or lack of the obligatory sign they have authorisation to drive (from 301 to 400 euros).

