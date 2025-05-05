Thirteen-year prison sentence for killing woman by stabbing and pushing her over sixth-floor balcony ledge in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 5 May 2025, 17:41 Compartir

A court in Malaga has sentenced the Serbian man who killed a sex worker by stabbing and pushing her from a sixth-floor balcony in the city's Teatinos neighbourhood to 13 years in prison. The defendant said that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the incident, and although he claimed to have already served two years for a crime he had not committed, the court's order is final.

The murder took place on 22 April 2023, when the man hired the Colombian victim, 42, for sexual services. According to the police investigation, the man began to behave in a particularly violent and aggressive manner when the woman arrived in his flat.

Called for help

Terrified, she called for help over the phone. She also tried to get out of his reach by sitting on the ledge of the flat's window balcony. After hitting and stabbing her under the jaw, the man tried to lift and throw her from the balcony. He couldn't do it initially, as she clung to the ledge with all her strength. However, his considerably larger body size (standing almost two metres tall and height and weighing 120kg) and strength meant that she could do little to defend herself and finally he managed to push her over the edge. She died almost instantly on impact with the ground.

During the trial held in March this year, the defendant, in addition to claiming that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, said that he believed that the victim had conspired with others to rob him, which is why he did not move away from the door of the house after grabbing a knife. He said he thought that the woman was in the room even when the police arrested him.

Guilty of manslaughter

His version, however, was dismissed by the court, who found him guilty of manslaughter. The sentence includes eight years of probation once he leaves prison, as well as compensation of 90,000 euros for the victim's daughter.