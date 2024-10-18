Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The yacht Sycara, this morning moored in the marina at dock one. Moreno
Yacht-spotter alert: yacht owned by American luxury car magnate docks in Malaga port
Malaga port

You can look, and this time you can buy, as the 68-metre-long Sycara V is not only available for charter but it is also for sale ... at a tidy price

Ignacio Lillo

Friday, 18 October 2024, 17:59

It is not one of the largest yachts to have passed through Malaga's marina for megayachts, but it has a curious history. The 68-metre-long Sycara V is the boating whim of Ray Catena. So, who is he? He is the 88-year-old veteran American businessman and philanthropist, founder of the Ray Catena Auto Group, a chain of luxury car dealerships that are very popular in North America, specialising in brands such as Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, Lexus and more.

This information is stated on various specialised nautical websites, where it is also detailed that the boat is available for rent, as a yacht charter, and even for sale with a starting price of 70 million US dollars.

The Sycara V was built in 2010, but underwent a refit in 2017, and it has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. It can reach a cruising speed of 14 knots. Its range is 7,000 nautical miles going at 10 knots on a full tank of fuel (189,250 litres).

In terms of onboard sleeping arrangements, the yacht can accommodate a maximum of 12 guests, spread over one master suite and five double cabins, all with private bathrooms. The vessel is manned by 16 crew members. Passengers have access to numerous amenities and services, such as a gym and wifi throughout the boat. There are also jet skis, advanced diving equipment, paddle boards, other flotation devices and professional fishing equipment, among other features.

