Roman necropolis found at Malaga city metro site is the largest found in the area

It began in April, with the discovery of 15 tombs in the excavation area of the metro extension near El Corte Inglés department store in Malaga city. But this discovery did not foreshadow then what it has turned out to be: the largest archaeological necropolis discovered in the city of Malaga.

Work to build the metro tunnel under Calle Hilera has unearthed an entire cemetery from Roman times, specifically from between the 2nd and 4th centuries. According to data provided by the regional ministry of development, approximately 147 graves have been found (but not yet excavated, pending the decision of the cultural department) in the construction area between Calle Hilera and the corner of Calle Don Ricardo.

Burials continue to be found and archaeologists expect that there may be more than 300

In addition to these, the most recent discovery (three weeks ago) next to El Corte Inglés (Escala 2000 building) includes another 40 burials, while in the area of Calle Hilera, on the corner of Calle Peso de la Harina, 67 tombs were also found.

Thus, more than 250 tombs from the Roman period have already been officially accounted for. But the excavations are ongoing and skeletons continue to appear, so it is expected that the number of tombs could exceed 300, once the work in the archaeological excavation area linked to the work for the extension of the metro to the Hospital Civil is completed.

Rewriting history

As has happened on previous occasions, the metro work is contributing new data to the history of the city. Not surprisingly, this location of a necropolis from Roman times, and the fact that it is so big, was unknown to archaeologists. In fact, previous studies had located it in the area of Calle Mármoles, which is why this discovery is allowing us to "reinterpret" the past.

Researchers are now working on identification, which is a slow process prior to extraction and conservation. The excavation site is currently at the façade of the smaller El Corte Inglés building, between the travel and bookshop sections. Subsequently, all the remains will be removed and transferred to a warehouse for further study. In fact, the first remains were deposited in the Malaga museum a few months ago.

In conclusion, this site has now become the largest necropolis excavated in Malaga. The cemeteries of the Nasrid period would foreseeably be more numerous, due to the increase in population; but for the moment, they have appeared in a more or less dispersed form and with few individuals, which is why they have not been excavated.

History of discoveries

This is not the first time that Roman remains have been found during the excavation work of the metro tunnels. In fact, this has happened at points such as Calle La Unión and Avenida Juan XXIII, near a former car dealership called Garum Motor.

Meanwhile, in the same area of Hilera, near the necropolis, in the first sub-section of the metro work towards the front of the main building of El Corte Inglés, remains from the Muslim period appeared. These correspond to another area of the old arrabal (neighbourhood) of Attabanim, in line with everything that emerged in the nearby Avenida de Andalucía. On the other hand, the remains were very deteriorated, due to the foundations of the industrial buildings and factories of the end of the 19th century.