Malaga port in numbers: goods soar, car imports increase, but cruise ship visits drop

View of the end of Muelle Uno, the Farola and the beginning of the Levante dock.

Chus Heredia Monday, 3 February 2025, 19:48 Compartir

A port is a reflection of many things: the overall activity of the city and province, international presence, competition with other ports and the area's railway infrastructure. Malaga's port has had another good year. The positive figures in 2024 stem from the increased traffic of goods due to the Red Sea crisis, the return of MSC and large transit operations.

215.4% of increase in general cargo in 2024. That is 3 million tonnes, three times more than in the 2023.

In terms of general cargo, the port ended 2024 with more than three million tonnes, which accounts for a growth of 215.4%, more than triple that of the previous year. It is important to analyse Malaga from an international point of view, as a multi-tasking port, as there are 16 other ports in Spain which are more important in terms of freight.

Total port traffic, including loading, unloading and trans-shipment, increased by 76.5%. Again, well above the national growth. The number of merchant ships, on the other hand, fell by 10%, with 1,552 stopovers, which also includes passenger vessels.

9000% spectacular growth in containers in transit, due to the Suez Canal and Red Sea crisis and the return of MSC. More than 2.3 million tonnes.

Geopolitical ups and downs and globalisation are having an increasing impact. If in previous years, the war in Ukraine and its impact on issues such as grain import were key, the Suez Canal crisis has multiplied the tonnes of goods in transit by no less than 90. Malaga moved 2.3 million tonnes in 2024. That is a 9,000% growth (practically six times more) than the one observed in its nearest rival, Cartagena. The national average has seen an increase of 10%.

The president of Malaga's port authority, Carlos Rubio, said that 2024 was a year of intense commercial work.

If we look at the total number of containers, once again Malaga leads the national ranking: 216,604 units in 2024, followed by Santander, with an increase of 160%.

In the general cargo section, the 732% increase is also the highest ever recorded in Spanish ports, with more than 2.5 million tonnes of cargo.

38.9% is the proportion of car import growth, with 93,800 vehicles, operated by Noatum, having passed through quay 9, for subsequent distribution on the mainland.

Automobiles, those operated by Noatum at quay 9, continue to contribute to the port's coffers. Last year ended with 93,846 cars having passed through the terminal - an increase of 38.9%. Cars enter through Malaga to be distributed throughout the country. In recent years, deals have been closed with manufacturers in Turkey, Morocco and Japan. Dacia, Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi and Renault are the brands that arrive at the port in Malaga.

75% the fall in fish, seafood, and mollusk landings. Smaller declines were recorded in ro-ro traffic (29.4%) and liquid bulk (18.5%).

On the other hand, there were decreases in provisioning (-12.8%), ro-ro (-29.4), bulk solids (-6.8), bulk liquids (-18.5).

The sharp fall in fishing by 75% is particularly noteworthy. This is the second largest drop in the whole of Spain, preceded only by the 100% drop in Ceuta. Only 128 tonnes of fish, molluscs and crustaceans were landed.

285 cruise calls accounted for a drop of 5%. The number of passengers fell from 503,898 to 469,949, almost 7% fewer. Ahead of Malaga in terms of number of ships were, in this order, Barcelona, the Balearic Islands, Las Palmas, Tenerife and the Bay of Cadiz.

In terms of cruises, there was also a decline. Visits fell from 301 in the previous year to 285, a drop of more than 5%. Ahead of Malaga in terms of number of ships were, in this order, Barcelona, the Balearic Islands, Las Palmas, Tenerife and the Bay of Cadiz. Immediately behind Malaga came Valencia. The number of passengers fell from 503,898 to 469,949, almost 7% fewer.

3.2% passengers on regular lines to North Africa increased.

If we talk about the regular passenger transport lines with North Africa, the year experienced an improvement of 3.2%, with 362,733 passengers. These connections are another factor that needs to be taken into account in the future. Malaga has two lines with Melilla and is awaiting the reactivation of another one with the port of Tangier Med.