Malaga's port authority approves construction of San Andrés marina in Huelin, west of Malaga city centre

The project for the construction of the San Andrés marina in Malaga's Huelin neighbourhood just west of the city centre has been given final approval by the port authority. With minor corrections, the document, which received no public objections, has been signed and forwarded to urban planning management.

"The port of San Andrés is going to transform the city. El Bulto is about to undergo a radical change, becoming a new centre for Malaga," said president of the port authority Carlos Rubio. Qatari investment group Al Alfia has confirmed its commitment to completing the infrastructure as soon as possible. The project has a budget of around 54 million euros.

The promoters expect the building permit to be approved by the urban planning committee within two months, with the start of the summer seeing the first steps of the work.

Design of the marina

The marina will be located west of the mouth of the Guadalmedina, very close to where the new headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the fish market are already built and where Malaga's future auditorium will also be located.

The San Andrés marina will be the largest marina for small and medium-sized pleasure craft in the city, which paradoxically suffers from a chronic shortage of berths. It will also be just a short walk from the María Zambrano train station, making it very attractive to yachting enthusiasts from Madrid, Cordoba and other inland cities.

The most important steps are the widening of the current breakwater that separates the dock from the beaches of Huelin, to create an important platform for small commercial and hotel buildings and a nautical club with a restaurant and event space.

The project brief proposes an entrance opposite Huelin park, from which visitors will first reach the commercial area, exclusively devoted to luxury brands. It will consist of seven buildings, totalling 3,000 square metres. Loading and unloading will take place along the rear service road.

The building of the nautical complex aims to become a new point of attraction for meetings, meals and celebrations. The strategic position at the end of the breakwater, adjacent to Huelin's beaches, guarantees spectacular views of the city and its main landmarks.

The club will have a specialised nautical shop, a gymnasium-spa, a nursery/children's area, a beauty salon, offices, kitchens and a café-bar with its terraces and gardens adjoining the dock on the ground floor. The top floor will house a specifically seletected restaurant, with VIP dining rooms and large open-air terraces, as well as conference rooms. Finally, the rooftop will be an open space for daytime and evening celebrations.

A car park with 439 spaces (305 ground-level and 134 underground) will house the visitors' vehicles. In addition, the project includes a sailing school, a dry marina with a capacity for 100 boats and a control tower.