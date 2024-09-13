Petrol station planned for Malaga city will not be built due to health impact

Ignacio Lillo Friday, 13 September 2024, 14:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There will be no low-cost petrol station in La Pelusa district to the east of Malaga city. The Junta de Andalucía has definitively rejected the project, considering that the activity is not viable because it would endanger the health of local residents.

On 13 August, a report from the provincial health department of the Junta de Andalucía informed Malaga city hall that the project was not viable from an environmental point of view, due to the negative health impacts associated with gas emissions, soil and water pollution, the use of dangerous chemical products and the risk of major accidents as well as the proximity of non-compatible activities, such as aluminium workshops.

The Junta's decision has had a direct effect leading to the city hall's rejection of the environmental permit, which puts an end to this initiative.

Common sense

Numerous local residents have been fighting the city hall for at least three years to prevent the building of the petrol station, citing the proximity to their homes and a school, as well as the increase in traffic and the risk of explosion due to the handling of fuel.

"Common sense and the neighbourhood struggle have finally prevailed over the predatory vision of the management team of Paco de la Torre and the PP," said Socialist councillor Mariano Ruiz, referring to the mayor of Malaga, Francisco (Paco) de la Torre. He added: "It is intolerable that the city hall, that Paco de la Torre, has not looked after the health of the residents and that another administration has to come and remind him of this."

In the same vein, Toni Morillas, the spokesperson for Con Málaga, the left-wing political party in Malaga city hall, welcomed the fact that the Junta de Andalucía have rejected the project. "In this way, the residents and the criteria that we have defended at all times, being the only municipal group that presented objections against the project and appealed against all its procedures, have been proved right."

"In our objections and appeals we gave ample reasons for the impossibility of granting environmental authorisation to the petrol station on the basis of aspects like the absence of public interest, since there are petrol stations in the vicinity. Also because of its clear environmental impact, due to the pollution and insecurity that it would generate due to its proximity to the houses and the configuration of the neighbourhood."

Morillas hopes that this setback will make the mayor and his government team reconsider their plans to install petrol stations in other areas where strong neighbourhood opposition has already been expressed, such as San Antón, El Cañaveral and Churriana.