File image of a previous display in Malaga. sur
Semana Santa 2025

This is when Spain's crack parachute regiment will drop into Malaga and parade through the city at Easter

The aerial display will take place after the enthronement of the Cristo de Ánimas de Ciegos, for which the military unit will provide a guard of honour

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 16:25

The BRIPAC parachute brigade, a branch of the Spanish armed services linked to the Reales Cofradías Fusionadas como Hermanos Mayores Honorarios since 1955, will perform various activities during the Holy Week in Malaga. Part of this unit's agenda will be a parachute jump display on the La Caleta beach, followed by a parade through the city.

On Holy Wednesday, BRIPAC will carry out a parachute jump exercise at 1.30pm in the La Caleta beach area. This will come after the enthronement of the figure of the Santísimo Cristo de Ánimas de Ciegos, which will have its procession that same evening, accompanied by the brigade.

The parachute brigade's day of celebration will begin with the reception that Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre will give to the new chief general of the BRIPAC, General Pedro Luis Gutiérrez Alcalá at the city hall. Following that, the troops will be reviewed at the Casona del Parque, after which they will take part in a mass at the San Juan church at 10am.

Mass and transfer of Christ

After the mass, members of the parachute brigade will transfer the statue of Christ on their shoulders to the brotherhood house where it will be enthroned. The event will conclude with a concert by BRIPAC in the city's Plaza de la Constitución as a prelude to the parachute jumping display

The official programme of the parachute brigade will actually begin the previous day, on Holy Tuesday, when the unit is carrying out their traditional morning visit to the children's unit at the Hospital Materno Infantil. In the afternoon, at 4.30pm, there will be a BRIPAC parade from the Puente de la Esperanza to the church of San Juan, where an hour later the parachute brigade's guard of honour to the Cristo de Ánimas de Ciegos will begin and last until 9pm.

