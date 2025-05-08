This is the programme for Malaga's 2025 Noche en Blanco: a night of music, theatre and art

Cristina Pinto Malaga Thursday, 8 May 2025, 15:57 Compartir

One of the most popular cultural events in Malaga, La Noche en Blanco (white night), will once again transform the city this Saturday 10 May. The event will run from 8pm to 1am with 150 activities in 81 different venues around the city. A free, wide and varied offer in which museums, cultural centres, street art, extraordinary activities, music, dance and even an area for children all come together.

Now its sixteenth year, the theme for this Noche en Blanco is the 25th anniversary of the death of Rafael Pérez Estrada, an artist who left his mark both in his poetry and in his drawings and other works.

This year's event also promises to be more accessible with QR codes and special itineraries for people with reduced mobility, as well as for deaf and blind people. The complete guide can be consulted on the Noche en Blanco website, but here is a breakdown of the most original activities.

Street art

One of the great unknowns of each year is how Calle Larios will be decorated for the occasion. This year it will do so with the artistic intervention 'The ascending law of poetry', in which gravity is defied with illuminated signs and the words and verses of Rafael Pérez Estrada, who spent a large part of his childhood on this street: "If our homeland is childhood, my homeland is Calle Larios", said the artist.

The cloud is, without a doubt, one of the most frequent symbols of the Malaga artist and they will flood the courtyard of the Rectorate building of the University of Malaga thanks to the Technical School of Architecture with the activity 'Tratado de las Nubes' (Treaty of the Clouds). Muelle Uno will also transform its space to show the imagination of Pérez Estrada, connecting poetry, art and the city.

Performing arts

El Jardín de la Casa Gerald Brenan (Calle Torremolinos, 56) presents a poetry recital directed by Alfredo Taján from 9.30pm to 11pm. Also 'The poet travels by bus' on EMT lines 3, 7 and 11 for those who get on between 9pm and 11pm. From the bus to the beauty of the Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina, where there will be theatrical visits with four special shows every hour from 8pm to midnight; (prior registration is required at La Noche en Blanco Málaga.

There will be a poetry reading by the poet's niece Carolina Pérez Estrada and the director of the theatre group, Rafael Gómez, accompanied by the guitar of Chico Quebranto, and the evening will end with the humour of the monologuist Laura Ortiz.

Music and dance

The REA Danza will perform its show 'Seducción y Bestialidad' on Plaza de la Constitución with four performances at 9.30pm, 10.20pm, 11.10pm and midnight, a performance that will be characterised by its visual, dreamlike and surrealist approach by Pérez Estrada. The new Mucac will also witness a great urban dance show with Ventura Díaz, breakdance artist, who will perform in two shows (8.30pm and 9.30pm) with 'Quejío', a performance that fuses his roots and traditions with the avant-garde of breakdance.

Plaza del Obispo will host four musical performances by groups from the Fundación Musical Málaga. There will be music for all tastes: the most flamenco musicians have their space in the Peña Juan Breva, and the rockers will give their all in the Eduardo Ocón venue, in the Paseo del Parque.

In the Patio de las Cadenas the talent of young people will be represented by piano students from the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Málaga together with Manuel López, known as 'El pianista de la mano izquierda' (the pianist with the left hand). In another of the highlights of the Noche en Blanco, Plaza de la Marina, you can enjoy piano recitals with students Claudia Gámez Borrego and Elena Naranjo Garrido; a choral performance in tribute to Pérez Estrada's poem 'Así es Málaga'; as well as performances by the choir 'Gospel Victoria', 'Joven de Málaga', 'La Mar de Voces', 'Los Músicos del Titanic' or the choir of the Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Málaga.

Children's activities

In the area around Tomás Heredia, in Soho, family workshops take over the streets with a proposal that is becoming increasingly important on this cultural night in the city. The show 'El corazoncito manda' will offer two theatrical performances (9.50pm and 11.20pm) to bring the public closer to the universe of Pérez Estrada with clowns, live music and puppets; among other shows for the whole family, you can also enjoy 'Domador, luna y estrellas' full of poetry and music.

The Soho space will also be joined by a concert by the 'Góspel Infantil Victoria' choir in front of the Roman Theatre from 8pm and 8.30pm thanks to the Torre Fuerte Association. The Mimma also participates with children together with the Requiem Cultural Association; and the National Digital Content Pole offers interactive workshops on Robotics and 3D Printing with 45-minute sessions from 20.00 to midnight (capacity of 15 people each).

Audiovisual arts

The installation 'Inmersión Perezestradiana' (Perezestradian Immersion) will introduce the visitor into the mind of the artist and will even bring them into the Municipal Archive (Alameda Principal, 23) with a poetry recital.

The Cine Albéniz box office of opens with the help of Málaga Procultura for the screenings of three films: 'The Gospel according to St. Matthew', by Pier Paolo Pasolini (10pm); 'Amarcord', by Federico Fellini (10.15pm); 'Los Olvidados', by Luis Buñuel (10.30pm). Tickets can be picked up at the box office or on the Albéniz website and there will be a maximum of two per person.

Museums and exhibitions

The permanent exhibitions in the museums stand out, but special emphasis should be placed on the recently inaugurated 'Veiled City'. With it, the Municipal Archive proposes an exhibition in which artificial intelligence takes over the room to 'resurrect' Pérez Estrada in a piece in which visitors can take a selfie with the author from Malaga.

Guided and extraordinary visits

La Fábrica de Cervezas Victoria will be offering tastings of three varieties of beer and a Sabor a Málaga aperitif. There will be three sessions (8pm, 9pm and 10pm) and prior registration is required on the website by entering the code NEB2025. The English Cemetery is offering guided tours at 8pm, 9.30pm and 11pm with prior registration on its website.

There will also be night visits to the Roman theatre and the Alcazaba, the latter with 20 passes with prior registration through the Eventbrite web platform; guided tours in English will also be available.

Other experiences

The photographer Estela de Castro, official portraitist of the Spanish King and Queen, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia, will be with Edu Rosa from Malaga in the city hall's Patio de Banderas to transform it into a photographic studio and make 'Timed Portraits' to everyone who comes to the activity. It is necessary to register in advance by emailing fotografia@malaga.eu.