Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga city mayor Francisco de la Torre.
Malaga city mayor Francisco de la Torre. Samuel Heredia
International Roma Day

Video of Malaga mayor dancing while celebrating international day of the Gypsy people goes viral

A clip on TikTok shows Francisco de la Torre joining in the fun, dancing a rumba to 'Ali Ali Oh' while marking International Roma Day in the city

Ángel de los Ríos

Ángel de los Ríos

Malaga

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:35

Compartir

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre always has a trick up his sleeve. At every public appearance there's always a chance he can go viral with a burst of spontaneity people have now come to expect of him. He's 81 years old and is probably attracting more attention now than ever before. His latest trick is dancing the Afro-Cuban rumba, a popular dance developed by workers in the poor neighbourhoods of Havana and Matanzas during the second half of the 19th century.

Like every 8 April, Monday was International Roma Day, devoted to Europe's largest ethnic minority, the Roma. Students, together with the city's Fundación Secretariado de Gitano and public institutions, unfurled a large flag and read a manifesto to make visible the right of Romas "to exist and to have the same rights".

The event at the Port of Malaga was attended by Juan José Flores, president of the Fundación Secretariado de Gitano Málaga, and numerous political figures of Malaga city and, among them Francisco de la Torre.

At the end of the event, Malaga city's mayor received the affection of many of those present who, clapping their hands, started to sing "Ali ali ohh, ali ali ali, se la llevó..." (Ali ali ohh, ali ali ali, he took her away...). And amid the Gypsy singing the mayor, who at first resisted, then let himself go and did some little dance steps to the flamenco rumba that have been circulating on TikTok and have already gone viral.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena's cable car for free
  2. 2 Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Waterloo victory 50 years on
  4. 4 'Pet-friendly' Fuengirola to host dog day event
  5. 5 Spain to face Northern Ireland in Mallorca this June
  6. 6 Running in colour on the Costa del Sol for autism awareness
  7. 7 Market to raise funds for several local charities at Estepona marina
  8. 8 Spring festival fundraiser in aid of Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses in Alhaurín
  9. 9 Pink Viking champions row to recovery from breast cancer on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Renovated historic watchtower will become new 'emblem' of Benalmádena port

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad