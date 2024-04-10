Video of Malaga mayor dancing while celebrating international day of the Gypsy people goes viral

Ángel de los Ríos Malaga Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre always has a trick up his sleeve. At every public appearance there's always a chance he can go viral with a burst of spontaneity people have now come to expect of him. He's 81 years old and is probably attracting more attention now than ever before. His latest trick is dancing the Afro-Cuban rumba, a popular dance developed by workers in the poor neighbourhoods of Havana and Matanzas during the second half of the 19th century.

Like every 8 April, Monday was International Roma Day, devoted to Europe's largest ethnic minority, the Roma. Students, together with the city's Fundación Secretariado de Gitano and public institutions, unfurled a large flag and read a manifesto to make visible the right of Romas "to exist and to have the same rights".

The event at the Port of Malaga was attended by Juan José Flores, president of the Fundación Secretariado de Gitano Málaga, and numerous political figures of Malaga city and, among them Francisco de la Torre.

At the end of the event, Malaga city's mayor received the affection of many of those present who, clapping their hands, started to sing "Ali ali ohh, ali ali ali, se la llevó..." (Ali ali ohh, ali ali ali, he took her away...). And amid the Gypsy singing the mayor, who at first resisted, then let himself go and did some little dance steps to the flamenco rumba that have been circulating on TikTok and have already gone viral.