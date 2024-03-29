Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Parachute brigade drops in on children&#039;s ward at Malaga hospital for Easter
Semana Santa 2024

Parachute brigade drops in on children's ward at Malaga hospital for Easter

It is a Holy Week tradition and eagerly awaited by all the staff and young patients at the city health facility

SUR

Friday, 29 March 2024, 23:06

The Spanish militiary's parachute regiment has continued its eagerly-awaited Holy Week tradition with a visit to the Hospital Materno-Infantil's paediatric unit.

They were welcomed by the delegate for health in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, accompanied by the manager of the Regional Hospital of Malaga José Antonio Ortega as well as other hospital staff.

Members of the regiment spent a few hours with the young patients and their families. They first visited patients in the oncology ward, before a stop at the day surgery unit and toy library area (ludoteca).

SUR

The military paratroopers, led by Brigadier General Luis Jesús Fernández Herrero, were also accompanied by members of a city brotherhood, with the presence of their Elder Brother José Manuel Álvarez.

SUR

Regional Hospital of Malaga manager Jose Antonio Ortega thanked the regiment and said he hoped the tradition will continue for many more years.

The Spanish military's parachute jumps were set to return to Malaga this Easter with a special display at La Caleta beach on Holy Wednesday, but poor weather forced the cancellation of the event.

