Parachute brigade drops in on children's ward at Malaga hospital for Easter

SUR Friday, 29 March 2024, 23:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Spanish militiary's parachute regiment has continued its eagerly-awaited Holy Week tradition with a visit to the Hospital Materno-Infantil's paediatric unit.

They were welcomed by the delegate for health in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, accompanied by the manager of the Regional Hospital of Malaga José Antonio Ortega as well as other hospital staff.

Members of the regiment spent a few hours with the young patients and their families. They first visited patients in the oncology ward, before a stop at the day surgery unit and toy library area (ludoteca).

SUR

The military paratroopers, led by Brigadier General Luis Jesús Fernández Herrero, were also accompanied by members of a city brotherhood, with the presence of their Elder Brother José Manuel Álvarez.

SUR

Regional Hospital of Malaga manager Jose Antonio Ortega thanked the regiment and said he hoped the tradition will continue for many more years.

The Spanish military's parachute jumps were set to return to Malaga this Easter with a special display at La Caleta beach on Holy Wednesday, but poor weather forced the cancellation of the event.