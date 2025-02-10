Malaga metro sets new record with more than 18.2 million passengers in 2024

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:38 Compartir

You only have to look at the through-traffic in all the stations to see how well Malaga city's metro is doing. Now, with the release of the official statistics from the Consejería de Fomento in Andalucía's regional government (the public works ministry responsible for this service), show this reality with hard figures.

Malaga's metro ended the 2024 financial year with an all-time record number of passengers having reached a total of more than 18 million users (specifically, 18,259,004). This figure is equivalent to 34.2% more than the previous year, making it the fastest-growing metro network in Andalucía.

This figure has been made possible by two factors: the first is the fact that lines 1 and 2 have reached the historic centre of the capital of the Costa del Sol, which is the most popular destination (Atarazanas and Guadalmedina stations). The second is the reduction in ticket prices, thanks to a joint contribution made by central government and the Junta de Andalucía. By these means the Malaga metro has now accumulated a total of 78 million passengers since it was put into service in July 2014 and up to the end of 2024, the year in which it celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Comparisons

The metro in Seville continues to be the public service of this type of transport with the highest demand in Andalucía with almost 22.7 million passengers using it last year. This figure is equivalent to an increase of 11% compared to 2023. Since its entry into service on 2 April 2009, this public transport service has handled over 235 million users.

Turning to the city of Granada, its metro ended 2024 with over 16.2 million passengers (exactly 16,243,044), an increase of 14.5%. Since its entry into service on 21 September 2017, it has accumulated almost 80 million passengers.

The metro in Seville continues to be the service with the highest demand in Andalucía, with almost 22.7 million passengers.

Regional minister for public works, Rocío Díaz, mentioned that the Junta is committed to continue bringing in new services to increase user loyalty and promote the use of public transport.

"One of the premises of this [regional] government is to take care of the environment and we will continue to promote measures to improve mobility and reduce the use of private cars and gas emissions," she stated. "Andalucía will continue to break records because the Andalusian government is working to improve the totals year after year."